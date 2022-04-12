SEE THE LIST: Easter egg hunts being held across South Florida

Get ready for a hoppin’ good time with the family as Easter egg hunts are being held throughout South Florida this week.
Here are some events happening in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
MIAMI-DADE
- Egg-Venture 2022 at Zoo Miami
Location: 12400 SW 152nd St, Miami.
Date: March 17-April 17
Price: Free with general admission to the zoo. General admission is $22.95 for adults and $18.95 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are free.
- Easter Day Eggstravaganza
Location: Miami Carol City Park, 3201 NW 185th St., Miami Gardens
Date: April 17 at noon.
Price: All access wristband is $15.
- Easter Egg Drop
Location: Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 Northeast 2nd Ave., Miami.
Date: April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Price: Free.
- YATF’s Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt
Location: Miami Lakes Veterans Park, 15151 NW 82 Ave., Miami Lakes.
Date: April 16 at 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Price: $5.
- City of Hialeah’s Eggstravaganza
Location: Milander Park, 4700 Palm Ave., Hialeah.
Date: April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Price: Egg hunt, $6 Bunny photos, $5, Rides, $12, All access wristband, $15.
- Cozybunny: Eater Egg Hunt
Location: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami.
Date: April 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Price: Free. Click here to RSVP.
- Eggsplore Galore Hunt
Location: Fairchild Tropical Gardens, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Miami.
Date: April 17, egg hunts will take place at 10:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for children up to age 12.
Price: Admission is $24.95 for adults, $11.95 for children ages 6-17, $15.95 for students, and $17.95 for seniors. Children ages 5 and under are free. Egg hunt is an additional $15 per child.
- Coconut Grove Easter Egg Hunt
Location: Blanche Park, 3045 Shipping Ave., Miami.
Date: April 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Price: $10 donation is suggested.
BROWARD
- Easter Egg Hunt
Location: My Little Farm, 1731 Southwest 139th Ave., Davie.
Date: April 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Price: Starts at $20. Parents are free!
- Easter Eggbowl (Easter service and egg drop)
Location: Miramar High School, 3601 Southwest 89th Ave., Miramar.
Date: April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Price: Free.
- Royal Bunny Egg Hunt
Location: Weston Regional Park, 20200 Saddle Club Road, Weston.
Date: April 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Price: Free.
- Royal Easter Egg Hunt
Location: Pop Travers Field, 6250 SW 16th St., Plantation.
Date: April 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Price: Free.