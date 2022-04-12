SEE THE LIST: Easter egg hunts being held across South Florida

Get ready for a hoppin’ good time with the family as Easter egg hunts are being held throughout South Florida this week.

Here are some events happening in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

MIAMI-DADE

Egg-Venture 2022 at Zoo Miami

Location: 12400 SW 152nd St, Miami.

Date: March 17-April 17

Price: Free with general admission to the zoo. General admission is $22.95 for adults and $18.95 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are free.

Easter Day Eggstravaganza

Location: Miami Carol City Park, 3201 NW 185th St., Miami Gardens

Date: April 17 at noon.

Price: All access wristband is $15.

Easter Egg Drop

Location: Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 Northeast 2nd Ave., Miami.

Date: April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Price: Free.

YATF’s Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt

Location: Miami Lakes Veterans Park, 15151 NW 82 Ave., Miami Lakes.

Date: April 16 at 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Price: $5.

City of Hialeah’s Eggstravaganza

Location: Milander Park, 4700 Palm Ave., Hialeah.

Date: April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: Egg hunt, $6 Bunny photos, $5, Rides, $12, All access wristband, $15.

Cozybunny: Eater Egg Hunt

Location: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami.

Date: April 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Free. Click here to RSVP.

Eggsplore Galore Hunt

Location: Fairchild Tropical Gardens, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Miami.

Date: April 17, egg hunts will take place at 10:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for children up to age 12.

Price: Admission is $24.95 for adults, $11.95 for children ages 6-17, $15.95 for students, and $17.95 for seniors. Children ages 5 and under are free. Egg hunt is an additional $15 per child.

Coconut Grove Easter Egg Hunt

Location: Blanche Park, 3045 Shipping Ave., Miami.

Date: April 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Price: $10 donation is suggested.

BROWARD

Easter Egg Hunt

Location: My Little Farm, 1731 Southwest 139th Ave., Davie.

Date: April 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Starts at $20. Parents are free!

Easter Eggbowl (Easter service and egg drop)

Location: Miramar High School, 3601 Southwest 89th Ave., Miramar.

Date: April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Price: Free.

Royal Bunny Egg Hunt

Location: Weston Regional Park, 20200 Saddle Club Road, Weston.

Date: April 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Price: Free.

Royal Easter Egg Hunt

Location: Pop Travers Field, 6250 SW 16th St., Plantation.

Date: April 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Price: Free.