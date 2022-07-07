Salvation Army of Broward County invites you to ‘krush’ homelessness

SUNRISE, Fla. – How much would you like to “krush” poverty and homelessness in South Florida? The Salvation Army of Broward County is giving you an opportunity to do just that.

On July 23, you can join hundreds of motivated walkers, runners and rollers for the 5th anniversary of the Kettle Krush 5K.

The event will kick off at 7 a.m. at Markham Park in Sunrise.

Local 10 reporter Roy Ramos will host this year’s festivities.

“On our fifth anniversary of our Kettle Krush 5K, we couldn’t be more excited to unite the community in health and prosperity with a festive ‘Christmas in July’ spirit to help our Broward County residents in need,” said Major Stephen Long, area commander for The Salvation Army of Broward County. “We’re thankful for the ongoing support of Local 10 and Roy Ramos and the Florida Panthers, as well as our generous sponsors, volunteers and participants who tirelessly strive to make a difference and raise the spirits of impoverished families.”

The race is named after The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles, which are staffed during the holidays to collect funds for families in need.

The Kettle Krush 5K is a “Christmas in July” themed event.

Participants are encouraged to dress in holiday attire and bring their festively adorned pets.

Awards will be given to runners in “Top 3″ categories, age groups and for the wackiest holiday attire for both themselves and their pets.

The all-ages event will also include a kids’ zone with art, crafts and a bounce house.

Registration fees are $15 for kids (ages up to 9), $30 for students (ages 10 - 17) and seniors (60+) and $35 for registrants (18 and over). Team registration is $30 per person for teams of five or more.

A free commemorative race T-shirt will be given to all registrants.

The entry fee to Markham Park will be waived for all Kettle Krush 5K participants.

Parking will be complimentary and available directly across from the Runner’s Pavilion area.

The funds raised through the Kettle Krush 5K support the work of The Salvation Army of Broward County, which serves over 50,000 Broward County residents annually, and more than 70% of its funding comes directly from the community.

To register directly for the walk, visit https://bit.ly/KettleKrush5K2022. For more information, contact Joshua Myers, development director, at (954) 712-2431 or email Joshua.Myers@uss.salvationarmy.org