Tools For Schools team turns classroom in Fort Lauderdale into ‘Coffee House’

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Tools For Schools, a partnership between Publix Supermarkets and Local 10 News, is helping to provide three schools with the supplies students need to be successful during this new school year.

A team recently delivered boxes of school supplies to turn a classroom at North Fork Elementary School, at 101 NW 15th Ave., in Fort Lauderdale, into a “Coffee House.”

“We want to start them off right, but we also want to set them up for future success,” Robyn Hankerson-Printemps, a Publix community relations manager, said.

Fifth-grade teacher Terencia Parrish-Williams, who teaches reading and writing, welcomed the supplies and said she was ecstatic.

“My classroom is usually very fun ... and just a lively setting,” Parrish-Williams said adding, “Reading is always brewing ... They have to do it; they have to grind every day.”

Monroe County Public Schools students returned to classrooms on Aug. 10. Broward County Public Schools students returned on Tuesday and Miami-Dade County Public Schools students are scheduled to return on Wednesday.