Tools For Schools team turns classroom in Miami Gardens into ‘Monopoly’ haven

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Tools For Schools, a partnership between Publix Supermarkets and Local 10 News, is helping to provide three schools with the supplies students need to be successful during this new school year.

A team recently delivered boxes of school supplies to turn a classroom at North County K-8 Center, at 3250 NW 207 St., in Miami Gardens into a Monopoly haven.

“My goal this year is for them to ‘Level Up’ and ‘Let The Gains Begin,’ and gains mean that they are going to have goals and motivation equals success,” said Chanda Scott, the school’s principal.

Math teacher Marquaysha Bush, a young mother, welcomed the Tools For Schools team with open arms. She was in tears when the decorations were up and ready.

“It usually takes me like three days to get my room done, so to get it done in one day, the help is amazing.” Bush said adding, “I really do appreciate it.”

Three in four students arrive at school without the necessary supplies. The Tools For Schools team also made sure that 30 of Bush’s students had everything they need to start the school year.

“The need has been fulfilled because a lot of my children don’t have the money for school supplies,” Bush said.