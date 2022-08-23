South Florida twins make, deliver prosthetics to international relief organization

David and Jonathan Tamen have more in common than just their DNA. The Miami Beach twins share a passion for technology and improving the quality of life of those in need.

On International Youth Day, a special awareness day observed on Aug. 12, Food for the Poor recognized the Tamen brothers for their positive contributions to individuals and families in Haiti.

Earlier this year, David and Jonathan delivered eight, 3-D printed prosthetic arms to Food For The Poor to help children in Haiti who had lost limbs due to injury or illness.

The brothers created the prosthetics at Miami Beach Senior High, where they found their nonprofit, Helping Hands MB, and the 3D Printing Club. The club also collected various toys, including a Barbie doll with prosthetic limbs, for kids living in orphanages in Haiti.

“We have been so blessed to be supported by the community to help us provide relief to the families that we serve in many ways,” said Ed Raine, FFTP President and CEO. “But when it comes from young people, it’s especially meaningful. Seeing compassion in our youth encourages all of us to do what we can.”

Ad

The brothers have assisted Food for the Poor with other donations, such as plastic face shields for first responders in Haiti and non-perishable foods for earthquake victims. They also fitted a 7-year-old boy from Puerto Rico with a prosthetic hand. The boy was able to play catch immediately.

“I was really nervous at first,” said David. “But when I saw the smile on his face when he was able to pick up something for the first time in his life, it was very heartwarming to see that.”

The Tamen twins graduated from Miami Beach Senior High last spring and have begun their college careers. David is studying mechanical engineering at Boston University, and Jonathan is at Clark University studying community planning.

In spite of being miles away, they have no intention of putting the breaks on Helping Hands MB. In fact, future expansion is in the works for their nonprofit.

“We’re moving to a different state, but we want to continue working with Food for the Poor and our fellow high school students,” said Jonathan. “We’re trying to establish connections with different upcoming leaders and students to continue our work in South Florida so the two of us can expand our project in Boston.”

Ad

For information on Food for the Poor, visit www.FoodForThePoor.org.