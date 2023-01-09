Dress up like a superhero, raise funds for charity

DAVIE, Fla. – The 2nd annual Be A Hero-Run4Kids 5K Race is tailor-made for everyone, even fido. The family-friendly event takes place Jan. 29 at the David Posnack JCC campus on South Pine Island Road in Davie.

WPLG Local 10 Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis will serve as co-host of the event, which kicks off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m.

The race will be professionally timed on a USATF-certified course. Participants of all ages and athletic abilities will receive an official race packet tote swag bag, along with a dry-fit shirt and a chipped race bib. Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded to the top three male and female runners in each division.

Complimentary breakfast will be served, and post event activities include live music performances, face painting, a kids fun zone and resources from nonprofit organizations. Don’t forget to dress up as your favorite superhero, and your four-legged friend, too. There will be a costume contest.

All proceeds from the Be A Hero-Run4Kids 5K Race will benefit the David Posnack JCC’s Giborium United Program, which provides enrichment classes and summer camp for children, teens, and adults with developmental disabilities, as well as Lauren’s Kids, which educates adults and children about child sexual abuse prevention through in-school curricula, awareness campaigns, and speaking engagements.

For more information and to register for the race, click on this link.