Local 10 gets ready for another ‘Walk for Victory’

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – February is Marfan Awareness Month. Marfan is a genetic condition that affects the body’s connective tissue.

Connective tissue holds all of the organs, cells and tissue together. Because connective tissue is found throughout the body, some features of the disorder are visible, such as deep-set eyes, long limbs and a tall, slender body type.

About one in 5,000 people have Marfan syndrome, and it affects men and women of all races and ethnic groups.

Each year, WPLG Local 10 raises awareness about and funds for The Marfan Foundation’s Walk for Victory. This year’s event in South Florida takes place Sunday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at T.Y. Park in Hollywood.

If you would like to join our team or donate to the cause, visit our page by clicking on this link.

There is promising research that can lead to a cure for Marfan syndrome and other genetic aortic and vascular conditions. Taking steps today can lead to great victories tomorrow.