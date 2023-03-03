Exercise, socialize, make a difference at 2023 Broward Heart Walk

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A healthy heart is a giving heart. The 2023 Broward Heart Walk is your opportunity to get in a good cardio workout while raising funds for the American Heart Association. It takes place March 12 at Nova Southeastern University, located at 3301 College Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. The walk begins at 8 a.m.

Every dollar raised from the walk goes towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s goal in reducing barriers to health care access and quality.

“The Heart Walk is all about promoting the health and well-being of our community and supporting our lifesaving mission,” said Marisol Garcia, Executive Director of the American Heart Association Greater Miami/Fort Lauderdale. “Now is the perfect time to sign up and commit to living a healthy life.”

The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association’s premier event for raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke, the number one and number five causes of deaths among people in the U.S., respectively.

This year’s walk continues the Association’s mission to celebrate survivors of heart disease and stroke.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, to register and/or donate, click here.