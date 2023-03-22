March-April 2023 Community Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

Mar. 22, Mar. 23 & Mar. 25

South Florida Symphony Orchestra Dvořák Masterworks

Various Locations:

The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

New World Center in Miami Beach

Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West

Led by Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso, the concerts will respectively take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, on Thursday, March 23, at New World Center in Miami Beach and on Saturday, March 25, at Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys in Key West. The Masterworks will feature Cello Concerto in B minor, performed by Grammy Award-winning artist Zuill Bailey.

Cost: Tickets for the Dvořák Masterworks program start at $15 for The Parker, and $25 for New World Center and Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys. Tickets may be purchased by visiting southfloridasymphony.org/masterworks-iv-2022-2023 or by calling (954) 522-8445.

For more information, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.

Now – Sunday, Apr. 16

Flower Festival

The Berry Farm

13720 SW 216 Street

Miami, FL 33170

Time: Mon. – Thurs. 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Fri. – Sun. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The festival promises to be a colorful display of stunning flowers in the region, including zinnias, marigolds, sunflowers and more.

Cost: Mon. – Fri. $11 adults, $9 children

Sat. & Sun. $15 adults, $12 children

For more information, visit https://www.visittheberryfarm.com/buy-tickets

Now- Apr. 23

Young Talent Big Dreams Auditions

Several locations across Miami-Dade County

Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children’s Trust, are proud to announce audition dates for the 13th anniversary of Young Talent Big Dreams – the most widespread, local FREE youth talent competition in Miami-Dade County. A total of six preliminary auditions will take place in locations throughout Miami-Dade, including the Miracle Theatre, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, Miami Arts Studio, and Sandrell Rivers Theater. Participation in the competition is free of charge and limited to residents of Miami-Dade County who are between the ages of 8-17 at the time of the final competition.

Cost: Free

For detailed information, including audition schedule, competition rules, and registration forms, please visit www.actorsplayhouse.org. To learn more about The Children’s Trust, visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org.

Now-Apr. 30

Seeing With New Eyes: Contemporary Art from Latin America

Coral Contemporary Gallery

3806 NE 1st Avenue

Miami, Florida 33137

Time: Tuesday - Saturday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The collection features a selection of works by 11 emerging and mid-career artists from Latin America and encompasses a variety of media including painting, embroidery, papercutting, collage and sculpture.

Saturday, Apr. 1 – Sunday, Apr. 2

9th Annual Dania Beach Arts & Seafood Celebration

Frost Park

300 NE 2nd Street

Dania Beach, FL

Time: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This festival features live music, great food and artists.

Cost: Adults $5, free admission for children 12 and under

For more information, visit https://daniabeachartsandseafoodcelebration.com/

Saturday, Apr. 15

TellRobert 5K Walk/Run

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

Time: 7:30 a.m.

The Tell Robert Foundation for Mental Health Awareness is holding their 3rd annual TellRobert 5k walk / run. You can participate virtually or enjoy the sunshine at the in-person walk on the Hollywood beach Broadwalk. Help raise funds and spread awareness about mental health.

Sunday, Apr. 16

Rib Fest

The Berry Farm

13720 SW 216 Street

Miami, FL 33170

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The event will feature live music, pleasant ambiance and delicious ribs.

Cost: $15 Adults, $12 Children

For more information, visit https://www.visittheberryfarm.com/buy-tickets

Sunday, Apr. 30

12th Annual 5K Run & Walk for Kids’ Growth

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40th Street

Miami, FL 33155

This event helps support children with rare growth disorders and related health conditions.

Cost: Donation based

For more information, visit https://www.hgfound.org/