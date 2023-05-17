Tribute to Teachers: Meet the Honorees

The Local 10 Tribute to Teachers campaign is a viewer favorite. Since 2019, we’ve recognized outstanding educators in South Florida.

They’ve included football coaches, champions for special needs students, a multiple-award winning mathematics teacher, a chorus director, a music teacher, and a high school robotics teacher whose long commute to work is proof of his dedication.

Each year, only five winners are selected from hundreds of nominees.

During the week of May 15 through May 19, Local 10 viewers will meet the winners during our 5:30 p.m. newscast and learn why they are such an inspiration.

Stay tuned all week to Local 10 and keep track of this year’s winners and their stories on our Tribute to Teachers page at Local10.com.

Click here to see this year’s winners and winners from previous years.

(The Tribute to Teachers page will be updated to feature every winner once they are revealed Local 10.)