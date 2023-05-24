From homeless to honored: The Caring Place graduates celebrate new beginnings

MIAMI – The Caring Place, a faith-based nonprofit which operates The Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Centers, hosted a special graduation ceremony for nearly 50 formerly homeless men and women.

Themed “You are not forgotten,” the graduation took place last week at CARE Elementary School’s activity center, located at The Miami Rescue Mission. Each graduate completed a residential comprehensive adult education program which prepared them for new careers and securing safe, affordable housing.

“Through our multi-faceted Regeneration programs that work on the educational, spiritual, emotional and physical needs of the homeless and hurting, we are grateful to see each graduate overcome their personal challenges to a renewed and God-empowered life,” said Reverend Ronald Brummit, President of The Caring Place.

The cap and gown ceremony featured government officials and prior program graduates as guest speakers. Family and friends of the graduates, along with community supporters, were also in attendance and celebrated at a reception that immediately followed the ceremony.

“It’s so amazing to see these graduates with their smiles and energy going forward in their lives, especially when you know they came in homeless, hopeless and emotionally drained from life’s hurts,” added Brummit.