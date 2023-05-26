Family-friendly events in Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The annual Hyundai Air & Sea Show will take place Saturday in Miami Beach, but that’s not the only family-friendly event happening in the city this weekend.

Here’s a list of events provided by the City of Miami Beach:

Friday, May 26

Smorgasburg at Lincoln Road | 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | 1100 block of Lincoln Road

Presented by the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, enjoy the last day of the Miami Beach Smorgasburg market featuring a lineup of best-in-class food trucks and tent vendors. Lincoln Road will also host their regular weekend wellness program and Sunday farmers’ market.

For more information, visit www.lincolnroad.com.

Saturday, May 27

Hyundai Air & Sea Show

Ticketed LiquorSplit Beach Club & U.S. Army Salute Fest | 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | East of Lummus Park between 10th to 15th streets.

Free and open to the public -- FPL Display Village | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Ocean Drive between 10th and 15th streets.

U.S. Army SaluteFest at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show’s Concert & Fireworks Display

U.S. Army SaluteFest Concert | 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.; 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.; and 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Features four A-list musical acts, including social media sensations Lele Pons and JVKE, as well as Country Music singers Chris Janson and Breland. The concert also includes performances by the U.S. Army Band, an interactive display village, a drone show and a fireworks display.

For more information, visit www.usasalute.com.

City of Miami Beach Kids Fun Zone

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Ocean Drive and Lummus Park between 12th and 13th streets.

Children and their parents can participate in themed arts and crafts, lawn games, an Imagination Playground and the opportunity to write letters to our service members

City of Miami Beach K.I.D.S. (Kid ID Station)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Lummus Park at 8th, 10th and 12th streets.

Miami Beach Police personnel will host a wristband ID program for children of all ages and/or adults with special needs. This free program aims to give parents, guardians and caretakers greater peace of mind. Children and adults with special needs will receive a free ID wristband with their name, guardian’s name and contact information. The stations will be located in City of Miami Beach tents staffed by Goodwill Ambassadors. Look for portable signs in front of the tents. The Goodwill Ambassadors will maintain a spreadsheet with the names of each child or adult who registers. The K.I.D.S. program is open to both visitors and residents.

Thursday, May 25 – Sunday, May 28

Miami New Drama: Create Dangerously

Performances available from Thursday, May 25th through Sunday, May 28th

Join Miami New Drama for the last weekend of Create Dangerously, a world premiere play written by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Experience a riveting journey of courage, art, and resilience, a theatrical adaptation of Edwidge Danticat’s critically acclaimed book. Directed by the visionary Lileana Blain-Cruz, this captivating play will ignite your imagination and stir your soul as it explores the power of creativity in the face of adversity. Witness a transformative story that transcends borders and boundaries, celebrating the indomitable spirit of the human heart.