Salvation Army kicks off 4th annual Kettle Krush 5K in Sunrise for families in need

The Salvation Army of Broward County hosted its fourth annual Kettle Krush 5K Saturday morning.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Pull your Santa hat and ugly Christmas sweater from the far corners of your closet.

The festive fundraiser let attendees walk, run or roll in their favorite holiday costume to raise funds for families in need.

The event took place at Markham Park, located at 16001 W. State Rd. 84 in Sunrise.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos served as the special guest host.

The race is named after The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles, which are staffed during the holidays to collect funds to combat poverty and homelessness in South Florida.

Every year, The Salvation Army serves more than 50,000 Broward County residents, and more than 70% of its funding comes directly from the community.

Awards were also given to participants in top three categories and age groups. All registrants received a free, commemorative t-shirt.

