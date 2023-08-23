Help for Maui at Shops at Merrick Park and Pembroke Gardens

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), The American Red Cross, and multiple law enforcement agencies including Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Coral Gables Police, has teamed up with Mobile Mike to coordinate the Maui Wildfire Relief Effort.
Immediate assistance will be in through GEM’S BStrong cash cards, which offer survivors the flexibility of purchasing the supplies they need most.
No clothing or used items will be accepted at any location at this time. On-site monetary donations only will be accepted at the following locations.
- 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables
- 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, Shops at Pembroke Gardens, Pembroke Pines
An online option is available through GEM’s official website.