Help for Maui at Shops at Merrick Park and Pembroke Gardens

KAHULUI, HAWAII - AUGUST 10: Volunteers with King's Cathedral Maui help unload a donation of supplies on August 10, 2023 in Kahului, Hawaii. Dozens of people were killed and thousands displaced after a wind-driven wildfire devastated the town of Lahaina on Tuesday. King's Cathedral Maui is providing food and shelter for displaced families. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), The American Red Cross, and multiple law enforcement agencies including Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Coral Gables Police, has teamed up with Mobile Mike to coordinate the Maui Wildfire Relief Effort.

Immediate assistance will be in through GEM’S BStrong cash cards, which offer survivors the flexibility of purchasing the supplies they need most.

No clothing or used items will be accepted at any location at this time. On-site monetary donations only will be accepted at the following locations.

6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables

6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, Shops at Pembroke Gardens, Pembroke Pines

An online option is available through GEM’s official website.