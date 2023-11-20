November, December 2023 Community Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

Nov. 20-28

$10 Tuesdays at the Museum is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Museum of Discovery and Science, AutoNation® IMAX® 3D Theater, at 401 SW 2nd St., in Fort Lauderdale.

The limited offer on the $10 admission per person on Tuesdays includes 150,000 square feet of exhibits and the “Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails!” special exhibit. For tickets and more information, visit mods.org/tickets

Nov. 20 - Dec. 13

Annual Rick Case Bikes for Kids is accepting donations of new and gently used bicycles while the dealers are open seven days a week. It’s a holiday tradition that has been ongoing for more than 40 years.

Here is the list of eight Rick Case Automotive Group dealerships in South Florida:

Rick Case Honda at 15700 Rick Case Honda Way (I-75 at Griffin Road), in Davie

Rick Case Acura at 875 North State Road 7 (on 441 at Sunrise), in Fort Lauderdale

Rick Case Hyundai at 925 North State Road 7 (on 441 at Sunrise), in Fort Lauderdale

Rick Case Hyundai at 3550 Weston Road (I-75 Auto Row), in Davie

Rick Case Honda Cycles at 15701 Rick Case Honda Way (I-75 at Griffin Road), in Davie

Rick Case Fiat, Alfa Romeo & Maserati at 3500 Weston Road (I-75 Auto Row), in Davie

Rick Case Volkswagen at 3520 Weston Road (1-75 Auto Row), in Davie

Rick Case Kia at 14500 W Sunrise Blvd. (Sawgrass Expressway), in Sunrise.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

The Turkey Giveaway will be held at 11 a.m., on Nov. 21, at the Dade County Federal Credit Union branch at 20645 NE 2nd Ave., in Miami Gardens

If you or someone you know is in need of the main Thanksgiving staple, Dade County Federal Credit Union’s branch in Miami Gardens is hosting a free giveaway. Plan to arrive a bit earlier if you want to be at the head of the line.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Dec. 2

Handel’s “Messiah”

The South Florida Symphony Orchestra performance is at 7:30 p.m., at The Parker, at 707 NE 8th St., in Fort Lauderdale. The orchestra will light up the stage with the return of its popular holiday program with performances of Handel’s glorious “Messiah,” and timeless uplifting Holiday Pops.

Cost: $15

To purchase tickets, visit this page or call the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 954-462-0222.

Saturday, Dec. 2

The CimaFest Miami is at 7 p.m., at the Oasis Wynwood, at 2335 North Miami Ave., in Miami.

This one-day festival features the Afro-Cuban funk sensation and his 9-piece band The Tribe. They will be joined by Venezuelan singer-and-songwriter Elena Rose, Cuba’s up-and-coming reparto star Wampi, and Jamaican producer and DJ Walshy Fire.

For tickets, visit https://cimafunk.com/cimafest/

Sunday, Dec. 3

Beyond Sonorism: Miami Art Week/Art Basel Exhibition

Etra Fine Art, 6942 NE 4 Ave., in Miami.

In anticipation of Art Basel Miami, Etra Fina Art announces its 2023 Miami Art Week exhibition, ‘Beyond Sonorism,” featuring works by mid-career and established international artists. The exhibition will be a multi-sensory experience that transcends traditional artistic boundaries, inviting visitors to delve into the fascinating realm of sound and its profound impact on our perception of the world. Through the convergence of plastic art, paintings, sculptures, and sonic elements, “Beyond Sonorism” aims to ignite a sense of wonder and stimulate a deeper contemplation of the diverse soundscape that surrounds us.

Cost: By Appointment only

RSVP via Eventbrite or email alicia@etrafineart.com.

Friday, Dec. 8

The Big Bus Toy Express

Local 10′s annual holiday campaign to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 10th year. Local 10′s Eric Yutzy and Kristi Krueger will board a double-decker bus and crisscross South Florida to collect new, unwrapped toys. You can meet them, along with U.S. Marines in full-dress uniform, and enjoy holiday characters and music. The Big Bus Toy Express will be stopping at the following locations:

Miami-Dade

KENDALL: 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. at the Five Below, at 10600 N. Kendall Dr.

DORAL: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at Walgreens, at 9675 NW 41 St.

DOWNTOWN MIAMI: 9 to 10 a.m., at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd.

AVENTURA: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Walgreens, at 18665 Biscayne Blvd.

Broward