Fort Lauderdale Black Police Officers Association gives Thanksgiving meals to 1,000+ families

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It was a day of giving Tuesday, during a time when the need is great.

The Fort Lauderdale’s Black Police Officer Association delivered Thanksgiving dinner to over 1,000 families on Tuesday, just ahead of the holidays.

“I’ve been here several years and I like how everything is run,” said Keisha Millington, who picked up a Thanksgiving meal. “It’s organized and everybody’s pleased, everybody’s happy and it helps a lot.”

Detective Henry Lockwood, of the Fort Lauderdale Black Police Officers Association, shared what the event means to him and so many others in law enforcement.

“You can see the need here, today,” he said. “When you have 1200 families that you fed and yet you still have another maybe 100, or 200 that could use a meal, the need is there.”

The FLBPOA has been hosting its annual turkey drive for 12 years with no signs of stopping.

“It grew from giving out 100 turkeys to today, we were to give out over 1200 turkeys,” said Lockwood.

A Local 10 News Crew was at the scene where officers handed turkeys, pies, potatoes and bottles of soda to wash it all down.

FLBP Officers Nina Justice and Tanisha Stevens said giving love at a time like this is the most important thing.

“It’s a lot of support that we get from our department, and we’re so grateful for them to allow us to do this,” said Stevens.

“We are you, we are community, and we are in this together,” said Justice. “Whatever we can do to uplift and upbuild our communities, that’s what we’re about.”

Event organizers are hopeful that will be even more help next year.

For more information on the FLBPOA, click here.