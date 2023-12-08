72º

Local 10 BIG BUS Toy Express to start journey in Miami-Dade, end in Broward

Eric Yutzy, Anchor/Reporter

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Tags: Big Bus Toy Express, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Christmas

MIAMI-DADE AND BROWARD COUNTIES, Fla. – Join the Local 10 BIG BUS Toy Express team’s effort to help children feel the love of Christmas and deliver an unwrapped new toy to one of the nine pickup locations.

There is still time to drop off your donations on Friday for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

On Friday morning, in Miami-Dade County, Local 10 anchor Eric Yutz will be at the four BIG BUS stops in Kendall, Doral, Downtown Miami, and Aventura.

On Friday afternoon, in Broward County, Local 10 anchor Kristi Krueger will be at the five BIG BUS stops in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Davie, Plantation, and Coral Springs.

Stop by and join them to celebrate this holiday season’s joy of giving.

HERE IS THE SCHEDULE:

Eric Yutzy joined Local 10 News as a news anchor and reporter.

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993.

