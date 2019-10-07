35th Annual Children's Fire Safety Festival begins in Doral

As part of Fire Prevention Week, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is hosting thousands of local students and educating them on fire safety with hands-on, interactive stations.

DORAL, Fla. - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is hosting its 35th Annual Children's Fire Safety Festival in Doral from Monday through Friday at the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Headquarters Training Center.

The event, which coincides with Fire Prevention Week, provides valuable life-saving skills and fire prevention education to roughly 2,000 local students from kindergarten through second grade.

Equipped with five different hands-on stations, students will learn about home, kitchen and bathroom safety, techniques like Stop, Drop & Roll, as well as additional safety tips for all types of danger.

"Situational awareness, especially in this current climate, is extremely important for our young people to know how to get out of any type of situation," MDFR Lt. Alicia Williams said. "Yes, it's starting with fire, but it can lead into so many other avenues."

Joining MDFR will be partner agencies throughout Miami-Dade, as well as the UM/Jackson Burn Center.

