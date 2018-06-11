Charity event promises domino playing, live entertainment

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - It's an evening of games and giving back.

Amigos For Kids, a local nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect by strengthening families and educating communities, will host its premier annual fundraiser, Miami Celebrity Domino Night, on Saturday, June 16 at the University of Miami Student Center Complex in Coral Gables. The event kicks off at 6 p.m.

Recognized as South Florida's most anticipated charitable summer event, Miami Celebrity Domino Night is an evening dedicated to raising support and creating awareness of the organization's mission.

Local 10 News anchor Louis Aguirre will co-emcee the event, which promises an exciting star-studded blue carpet, domino playing, cocktails, a vast silent auction, live entertainment by multi-Grammy Award winner Marlow Rosado and savory culinary fare courtesy of some of South Florida's leading chefs and restaurants.

Iconic personalities from past editions include Carlos Ponce, DJ Irie and Emilio Estefan.

For more information regarding tickets and table reservations, call 305-279-1155 or visit AmigosForKids.org.

