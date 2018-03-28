April 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

Every Monday

Arsht Center Market Mondays

Parker and Vann Thomson Plaza for the Arts

Time: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

In the spirit of the new year, Market Mondays will focus on health and wellness with a “Farm to Fitness” theme featuring Florida-grown produce and prepared foods; complimentary yoga led by Prana Yoga; and Chef Allen’s coveted Farm-to-Table Dinner. Additional weekly activities will include a new biergarten by BRAVA by Brad Kilgore and story time for kids hosted by The Café at Books & Books.

Cost: Cost of food, free parking between 12th & 13th Streets – South of Ziff Ballet Opera House.





Now-Monday, Apr. 2

OneBlood Donor Centers

OneBlood Donor Centers are celebrating the Easter weekend by thanking their blood donors with two special gifts. Donors who visit any of its centers to give blood will receive a OneBlood tote bag, $10 egift card, and a wellness check-up, including a cholesterol screening.

For hours, locations and appointments, visit oneblood.org/donorcenters or call 1-888-9-DONATE (1-888-936-6283)

Now-Sunday, Apr. 8

Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo

107th Avenue and Coral Way (SW 24th Street)

Miami, FL

Time: Doors open at noon

If you haven't checked out the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo Center you have until April 8 to do so. Enjoy thrilling rides, live concerts and shows and all that tasty fair food.

Cost: $14 General admission. Ride tickets separate.

For information on ride tickets, special discounts and promotions visit fairexpo.com.



Now-Sunday, Apr. 15

Touchdown for Autism

Panera Bread locations

In honor of National Autism Awareness Month in April, the Dan Marino Foundation and Panera Bread have teamed up for Touchdown for Autism. Now through April 15, when customers purchase an exclusive “Marino cookie” menu item at any of the 31 Panera Bread bakery-cafés throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties (excludes Hallandale Beach), customers will be supporting the Foundation’s programs for teens and young adults transitioning from school to career at the North and South Marino Campuses.

Thursday, Apr. 5

Young Adults for Glory House

10721 SW 124 Street

Miami, FL 33176



Time: 7 p.m.



Glory House is a Christ-centered, non-profit organization devoted to healing and restoring the lives of those who have suffered the abuse and exploitation of sex trafficking. This event invites young adults to join its mission of rescuing and saving lives. Light snacks and beverages will be served.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 786-897-6104 or email Adriana@gloryhouseofmiami.org

Saturday, Apr. 7

Community Bazaar

Community Bible Baptist Church

9855 SW 152 Street

Miami, FL 33157

Time: Noon – 5 p.m.

Join Community Bible Baptist Church for its 10th Annual Community Bazaar. The event features a BBQ, seafood and wing cook-off. Plus, enjoy live entertainment and visit the health fair for free health screenings and information on other community resources. Register and compete for prizes, trophies and bragging rights.

Cost: Free

Sunday, Apr. 8

Cycleward’s 1st Annual Triathlon

Cycleward Studio

6161 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Time: 8:30 a.m.

The event will begin with a 10-mile indoor ride. Participants will then run 1.8 miles, crossing Federal at 62 Street, before taking Bayview to Commercial and heading to the beach. The final leg will include a 300-yard in-ocean swim. Sponsor vehicles will shuttle participants back to the studio for an after-party with awards for first, second and third prize, live music, food and drink. All proceeds will benefit Alexandra’s Angels MS Foundation.

Cost: $100 p/person

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call 954-616-8049.

Tuesday, Apr. 10

“Behind the Stacks” Tour

Fort Lauderdale Historical Society

219 SW Second Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 10 a.m. – noon

The Fort Lauderdale Historical Society hosts an exclusive “Behind the Stacks” Tour of its Hoch Heritage Research Center, Library and Archive. This unique, exciting and educational tour, in remembrance of the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I, will feature rare books, curated photos and artifacts that highlight diverse perspectives of how residents of Florida and early Fort Lauderdale participated in the Great War.

Cost: Free with general museum admission. General admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under.

For more information, call 954-463-4431 or visit www.fortlauderdalehistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday, Apr. 15 – Sunday, Apr. 29

The 2018 Miami Showhouse

The Deering Estate

16701 SW 72nd Avenue

Palmetto Bay, FL

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This highly anticipated design event is the Junior League of Miami’s leading biennial fundraiser and will inspire dozens of the most sought-after interior designers to temporarily transform interior and exterior spaces in the former home of Charles Deering. The public will have the unique opportunity to explore the grounds reinterpreted with modern touches in an estate dating back to 1916.

Cost: Tickets range from $35-$250. The Showhouse is for guests ages 4+. Children over age 15 must have a ticket. The price of the Showhouse tickets minus fees are considered a tax-deductible donation.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-junior-league-of-miami-showhouse-tickets-41440984099.



Sunday, April 22

Broward Heart Walk

Nova Southeastern University

3301 College Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314

Time: Walk starts at 8 a.m.

Join nearly one million Americans at 305 events across the country to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and strokes.

Cost: Donation based

For more information, visit http://www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=3013&pg=entry or call 954-364-5000.



Saturday, Apr. 28

2018 Rockin’ on the Green

Donna E. Shalala Student Center @ U.M Campus

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Time: 6:30 p.m.

You’re invited to dine, dance and shop the night away to help children and families grieving the loss of a loved one. The event includes cocktails, hors d’ouvres, dancing dinner and a live auction. It benefits the Children’s Bereavement Center.

Cost: $250 p/person

For more information, visit cbcrockin.org.

