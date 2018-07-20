Beauty business grooms potential employees for workforce

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - You've probably heard of Throwback Thursday, but how about Thankful Thursday? It's part of the Give Back Community program at Beauty Anatomy Institute (BAI).

Each week, more than 20 BAI students and instructors participate in providing complimentary services -- including hairstyling, manicures, pedicures and skin care -- to local nonprofits.

Many of the organizations the school invites provide shelter and assist clients in finding employment. Representatives from the organizations said their clients benefit greatly from the free services.

"Thankful Thursday for our organization provides our consumers with a sense of confidence. They are able to enter any room, head held high because they are well-groomed. We cannot thank Beauty Anatomy Institute enough for allowing us to be a part of such an amazing opportunity," said NEXT S.T.E.P.S. director LaShonda Cross.

"Beauty Anatomy Institute prides itself on ensuring all of the students are properly trained and receive valuable exposure to the beauty industry," said Beauty Anatomy Institute founder Octavia McDougle. "The school supplements students' classroom experience with local and national competitions and seminars with industry leaders and stylists and charity outreach, including our Thankful Thursday program."

For more information or to nominate your organization to participate in Thankful Thursday, please visit BAI.EDU.



