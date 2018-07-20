Broward Education Foundation launches Back to School Supply Drive

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - For 35 years, Broward Education Foundation's annual Back to School Supply Drive has helped Broward County teachers and students get the supplies they need for a successful school year.

You too can join and make a difference this year.

Local businesses of any size, educational institutions, chambers of commerce, municipalities and civic organizations are encouraged to collect much-needed supplies. These include lined paper, folders, pens, pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, safety scissors, rulers, flat pink erasers and other school-appropriate items.

"When students lack basic school supplies and tools to succeed, their self-esteem is inevitably lowered and an uneven learning environment is created in classrooms," said Shea Ciriago, executive director of the Broward Education Foundation. "Teachers in Broward County Public Schools know best what their students need to succeed and can shop for free for their students in need at Broward Education Foundation's school supply center thanks to the community that rallies to support Broward's official Back to School Supply Drive."

If your company would like to participate in a collection drive, visit browardedfoundation.org/drive or call 754-321-2034. The deadline to collect school supplies is Friday, Aug. 24.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.