Broward Outreach Centers host Thanksgiving on Good Friday

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - In honor of Good Friday, volunteers are serving up Thanksgiving-style meals to homeless people and hungry families in Hollywood and other cities in South Florida.

The Miami Rescue Mission's Broward Outreach Centers host the event each year.

More than 100 people attended Friday's event in Hollywood not only for the food, but also so Barry University podiatry students could examine their feet and provide treatments to their nails, and for calluses and for fungus.

The organization also gave people in need clothing, fresh haircuts and manicures.

"We say 'Thanksgiving on Good Friday' because it's a Thanksgiving meal. It's actually turkey," Vice President of Development Marilyn Brummitt said. "So many volunteers and donors gave turkeys during Thanksgiving, we have some that are still left over. So we serve another Thanksgiving meal."

"There's help. There's people that care," volunteer event coordinator Lynette Von said. "We have compassion, we have hope and we have restoration for anyone that just wants to get off the streets."

Two other centers in Miami and Pompano Beach are also hosting similar events Friday and want everyone out there who doesn't have a home or anywhere to go to join them this Good Friday.

Click here for more information about Thanksgiving on Good Friday.





