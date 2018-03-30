Change Makers Academy teens spend week in Ghana doing community service

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Nathan Campbell is 15, but rather be known as a change maker.

"To be a better man and teenager -- like from gangsters to gentlemen," he said.

Nathan is one of 16 South Florida boys who spent the last week in Ghana, doing community service and taking in the surrounding culture and history.

"I'm just grateful for what I have, what I seen over there," Nathan said. "I wanted to get a big box and send them all of my stuff."

The Change Makers Academy is a youth empowerment program that takes teenage boys from the North Miami-Dade and South Broward County areas and teaches them etiquette and leadership, and exposes students to study abroad.

Nathan told Local 10 News that he was on the wrong path before becoming a change maker.

"I was getting into fights and stuff like that, but no, I'm chill -- no one can get to my head," he said.

Trips across the world coupled with community service at home has taught Nathan and other teenage boys to be an agent for positive change.

