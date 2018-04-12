Charity gala raises funds, awareness for rare genetic disorder

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - When Matt and Eslin Guice noticed that their infant daughter, Gianna, wasn't reaching her developmental milestones, the Coral Springs parents took her to several doctors.

Eventually, Gianna was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a little-known and severe neurological disorder that primarily affects the nervous system. The disorder causes intellectual disability and problems with motor coordination and balance.

"We were stunned because we had never heard of Angelman syndrome," Eslin Guice. "We found that it is usually misdiagnosed as autism or cerebral palsy. That's when we decided we wanted to help others."

To create awareness and raise funds for research, Eslin Guice and her sister, Erin Cain, are co-chairing the Angels for Angels Charity Gala. The event will take place June 2, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the W Fort Lauderdale.

The event will feature live musical entertainment, dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Local 10's Kristi Krueger will serve as the emcee.

Tickets are $250 per person and will benefit the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST), the largest, nongovernmental funder of Angelman-specific research in the world.

"The funds we raise will accelerate the speed that a cure will be available," Eslin Guice said. "With research funding, it's not a question of if, it's a matter of when, and the impact could go beyond Angelman syndrome."

For more information about sponsorships or tickets, contact Eslin Guice at eslin.guice@gmail.com, or call 954-924-1601.



