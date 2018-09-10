Dade County Federal Credit Union hosts 'Pancakes with Patriots'

Veterans and first responders can enjoy "Pancakes with Patriots" at Dade County Federal Credit Union.

MIAMI - Dade County Federal Credit Union is paying special tribute to military veterans and first responders on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The financial institution is hosting "Pancakes with Patriots" from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at its branch at 1500 NW 107th Ave. in Miami.

"Dade County Federal Credit Union's membership is comprised of many police officers and firefighters," said George Joseph, CEO and president Dade County Federal Credit Union. "We would like to thank them, along with our county's military veterans, for their selfless and dedicated service to our community and country."

All hometown heroes can enjoy a free pancake breakfast and coffee.

This Sep. 11 marks 17 years since the tragic events in New York, Pennsylvania and The Pentagon.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.