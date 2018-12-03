December 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

Month of December

Broward County Library Branches

Time: Library hours

Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.

Cost: Free or low cost

For more information, visit www.broward.org/library



Sunday, Dec. 2-Sunday, Dec. 22

Holiday Concert Series at the Galleria

Palm Court

2414 East Sunrise Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Time: Select dates from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Delight in the sounds of the season during The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale’s holiday concert series, featuring festive holiday performances on select dates.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 954- 564-1036 or visit www.galleriamall-fl.com/holiday-concert-series/



Thursday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 9

Aqua Art Miami

Aqua Hotel

1530 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time:

Thursday: Noon-9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Aqua Art Miami is the premier location for art aficionados to procure works by young, emerging and mid-career artists. The 2018 edition will present 52 international exhibitors from 12 countries who will showcase the fresh works of 135 artists in the intimate exhibition rooms, which open into the beautiful courtyard of the classic South Beach hotel.

Cost: Tickets range from $20-$100. Free admission for children under 12 who are accompanied by an adult

For more information, call 1-800-376-5850, email aqua@aquaartmiami.com or visit aquaartmiami.com



Friday, Dec. 7

Author Discussion – Phyllis May

Broward County Library – Multi-Purpose Room

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Time: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Join Key West author Phyllis May for a discussion on her book, "Refired not Retired…Reignite Your Zest for Life."

Cost: Free



Friday, Dec. 7-Tuesday, Dec. 11

Bethlehem Revisited

First Church of Coral Springs

8650 W Sample Road, Coral Springs

Time:

Friday: 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Monday & Tuesday: 7 p.m.-9 p.m.



The church invites you to step back in time to Bethlehem Revisited, a living interactive recreation of the town of Bethlehem as it may have appeared 2,000 years ago. The historic recreation includes a walled city utilizing more than 30,500 square feet of lumber, an authentic marketplace where shop owners are eager to show you their wares and demonstrate how they are made. You will also find shepherds, Roman soldiers, storytellers, and a living Nativity.

Cost: Free

For more information about Bethlehem Revisited, see www.bethlehem-revisited.com.



Saturday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 9

Redland Heritage Festival and Craft Fair

Miami-Dade Parks’ Fruit & Spice Park

Corner of Redland Road and Coconut Palm Drive

Homestead, Florida

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This popular festival, typically in January, moves to December to draw visitors to get their holiday on “Redland-style.” There will be natural arts and crafts booths to browse, nurseries selling native plants and tropical fruit trees, a kids’ area with pony rides and face painting, old-time games, food and beverage vendors and lots more entertainment the whole family will enjoy.

Cost: $8 per adult. Free for kids, age 11 and under

For more information, call 305-247-5727, or email fsp@miamidade.gov



Saturday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 23

Winter Shorts

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL

Time: Opening Night: Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

WINTER SHORTS is the festive version of City Theatre's renowned Summer Shorts: America’s Short Play Festival. It features a cast of South Florida all-stars and a hilarious collection of holiday-themed short plays. Now in its second season at the Arsht Center, WINTER SHORTS is a fast and furious, naughty and nice, 90-minute theatrical treat with no intermission.

Cost: Tickets range from $39-$54

For more information and to buy tickets call 305-949-6722, or online at www.arshtcenter.org



Sunday, Dec. 9

Ocean Guided Meditation

Marine Environmental Education Center at the Carpenter House

4414 North Surf Road

Hollywood, FL 33019

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Shelly Tygielsk is hosting an Ocean Guided Mediation with Captain the rescued sea turtle who resides at the Marine Environmental Education Center. Tygielsk leads a weekly meditation gathering on Hollywood Beach with hundreds of like-minded people coming together representing all levels of meditation experience. After the mediation, you can join the staff from the MEEC for the feeding of Captain. You can also visit other rescued turtles who reside in the Carpenter house. There will be an unveiling of a mural inspired by Captain.

Cost: Free. Donation to the MEEC is encouraged

For more information, visit #SeekTheMEEC on Facebook.



Sunday, Dec. 9

Holiday Bazaar

The Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove

2985 S. Bayshore Drive

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

This event features gifts, housewares, clothing, jewelry, candles, food and music. It benefits St. Alban’s Enrichment Center.

Cost: Free admission



Thursday, Dec. 13

Holiday Movie Night

The Village at Gulfstream Park

Hallandale Beach, FL

Time: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Taking advantage of the cooler temperatures, The Village at Gulfstream Park will host an outdoor movie night featuring a showing of "Home Alone." Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, bean bags and blankets.

Cost: Free



Friday, Dec. 14

5th Annual Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express

Various stops in Miami-Dade & Broward Counties

Time: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Join the One & Only Todd Tongen and Kristi Kruger as they crisscross South Florida onboard a double-decker bus collecting toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Donate a new, unwrapped toy to a child in need this holiday season.

For more information and a list of stops near you, visit https://www.local10.com/community/big-bus-toy-express-2018



Friday, Dec. 14

2nd Annual Mistletoe & Martinis

The Deering Estate

16701 SW 72 Avenue

Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Mistletoe & Martinis brings together friends, neighbors and donors for an enchanting evening of holiday cheer to benefit the Deering Estate Foundation. Guests will mix and mingle while strolling through the historic homes and magnificent grounds, which will be transformed into a wondrous Festival of Trees. Guests will also enjoy festive music, lavish hors d'oeuvres and desserts from some of South Florida's finest caterers, and an accompaniment of flavorful samplings of martinis.

Cost: Members: $75, Non-Members: $100

Tickets may be purchased at www.deeringestate.org/holiday-season/, or by calling 305- 235-1668, ext. 263.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Christmas Near the Beach 2018

Arts Park at Young Circle

1 N Young Cir

Hollywood, FL 33020

Time: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Celebrate Christmas South Florida style! Christmas Near the Beach in Hollywood is celebrating 12 years. Part of the festivities include: Live music, theater performaces, vendors and a free photo with St. Nick at his "Beach House."

Cost: Free

For more information and all the details visit www.christmasnearthebeach.com



Saturday, Dec. 15

Gala for Life South Florida

W Fort Lauderdale

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Time: 6 p.m.

Gala for Life is a fundraising event of which all proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. This formal affair promises to be a magical evening of food, fun and entertainment. This year's gala will be a Moonlight Masquerade. Formal Attire is required, masquerade masks are optional.

Cost: General Admission Tickets: $100



Wednesday, Dec. 26-Friday, Dec. 28

Miami-Dade Winter Camps

Miami-Dade Parks locations

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

No child should get stuck at home with electronics or munching on junk food during their winter school break. The Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department offers general camp programs for 6 to 14-year-olds in the areas of fitness, sports, arts & crafts, games and memorable field trips. There are also specialized camps, which focus on a specific interests, offered at Zoo Miami, the Deering Estate, Miami Eco Adventures, Raices Hispanic Arts and Culture Center and Miami-Dade Parks golf courses.

Cost: $40-$90 per week

To register, visit https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/news-item.page?Mduid_news=news1541628670290923&utm_campaign=11-19-2018.htm&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua



Friday, Dec. 28 and last Friday of every month

Viernes Culturales

Calle Ocho - SW 8th Street and SW 15th Avenue

Time: 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Viernes Culturales is Little Havana's popular art and culture festival. The family-friendly event will have you enjoying music and discovering works by local artists and artisans in and around Calle Ocho’s iconic Domino Plaza. You can also behold contemporary and historic artworks at the many fine art galleries. Finish off your fabulous Friday night by savoring a delicious dinner at one of various restaurants, boasting cuisine from all over the world.

Cost: Free



Saturday, Dec. 29

Masquerade Ball

Reign Restaurant & Lounge

9940 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Time: 7 p.m.

Enjoy an enchanted evening of talent, silent auction, beautiful people and delicious tastings

Cost: $55

For more information, call 954-203-1242

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.