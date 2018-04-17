eARTh Day Art Contest finalists displayed at Perez Art Museum Miami

MIAMI - The first Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest produced museum-worthy artwork. The 10 finalists from schools across Miami-Dade and Broward counties will have their original creations displayed at Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) from April 16-22.

Art enthusiasts are raving about the level of creativity and talent.

"I think it's beautiful. I think they are all beautiful," said Michelle Unterberger, a PAMM visitor.

Local 10 invited South Florida art teachers and students, from kindergarten through 12th grade, to participate. The contest began in February with a call for entry.

As part of a class project, art students were encouraged to create an original work of art with an environmental theme. Special consideration was given to works of art featuring materials taken from nature.

One submission, called "Promise Tree," made from students at Airbase K-8 in Miami-Dade, actually took pieces of bark and Spanish moss to create the tree and leaves. Students from Norcrest Elementary in Pompano Beach used natural sand and recycled materials to create their "Save Our Oceans" masterpiece.

The schools had until Mar. 11 to submit their entries. A panel chose the 10 finalists and Local 10 viewers voted for their favorite. The winning school will be announced on Earth Day, Sunday, April 22, on Local 10 News and will receive $4,500 in art supplies for their school's art department.

"They are very unique each of them are all individual works of art," said Adrienne Chadwick, PAMM's deputy director for education. "I love the fact that we are working with all ages of students from K-12 and the unique materials that they are using. They are beautiful."

Local 10's eARTh Day Art Contest synchronized with PAMM's mission of intersecting art and the environment. The museum has been internationally recognized as an example of leadership in sustainable energy and environmental design.

In addition, the museum recently launched the PAMM student pass program. The pass grants free admission to all students currently attending Miami-Dade County Public Schools. PAMM student pass holders receive free admission anytime they want to visit. They may bring one adult guest for free with them. PAMM has also invited all eARTh Day Art Contest finalists to visit the museum this week free of charge.

For more information about the museum and its programs, visit PAMM.org.

The Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest is proudly sponsored by Publix, where every day is Earth Day.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.