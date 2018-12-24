Embrace Girls organization delivers presents to family who lost everything in fire

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale family received generous donations this Christmas Eve after they lost everything in a house fire.

The family's home in the 1000 block of Northwest Eighth Court went up in flames Friday, leaving all eight family members displaced.

The family is currently staying at a home in Lauderhill, and on Monday, they were surprised by the Embrace Girls organization, whose members walked up to the home singing, "We wish you a Merry Christmas" and towing a cart full of gifts.

"It's just overwhelming. My kids -- they understand," Rachel Boles said through tears. "They appreciate everything, and the most important thing is that we are here and we're alive."

The American Red Cross is also assisting the Boles family during their time of need and a GoFundMe page has been created to help the family members get back on their feet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

