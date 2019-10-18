3 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Miami this weekend

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are three ideas for what to do in Miami for $20 or less.

South Florida Seafood Festival 2019

Set in Miami's historic Marine Stadium, this seafood festival bring together more than 25 gourmet culinary partners. Try dishes ranging from paella to lobster rolls, groove to Caribbean beats and make your own cocktail. Kid-friendly activities include a giant pirate slide.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.- Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Admission: $14 (General Admission). More options are available.

Concept Video Auditions

Calling all kids who can dance! Concept Video is holding auditions this Saturday for kids (7 and up) with hip-hop and jazz funk experience. Bring your headshots to the audition.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Mady's Dance Factory, 7300 N.E. Fourth Court

Admission: $10 (Audition Fee)

Latin Night Bachaturday

Calling all bachata dance enthusiasts! Brush up on your footwork with a dance lesson at Via Verdi. Stick around for social dancing, drinks and Italian food on the restaurant's terrace. All levels welcome.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:30 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 20, 3 a.m.

Where: Via Verdi, 6900 Biscayne Blvd.

Admission: $12 (Cover Party - Social Dance); $14 (Early Bird - One Hour Class). More options available.

