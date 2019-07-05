3 events worth checking out in Miami this week

From a rooftop pool party to a curated music and art show, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

The View Rooftop Pool Party

From the event description:

Come celebrate with us at the newly launched rooftop pool party at The View. Hosted by Hyatt Centric, this event features Miami's favorite latin and hip-hop artists with sounds by DJ kixx and Lord J. From 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., it's open to all ages.

When: Saturday, July 6, 1-9 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Centric, 1102 Brickell Bay Drive

Admission: $10 (Male Admission Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

AfroCode Miami All White Day Party

From the event description:

Ladies and gents: come dressed in your best white gear. Head to Barter Wynwood for this day party offering non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes. Expect to hear a mix of AfroBeats, hip-hop and soca at this shindig.

When: Saturday, July 6, 3-9 p.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Admission: Free (RSVP Free Before 4pm); $10 (Before 5pm with RSVP); $20 (Early Bird Tickets)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Secret Garden with Cocodrills, Jesse Perez, Nitin & More

From the event description:

The Secret Garden is back this Independence Day weekend. The curated lineup includes some of the most notable acts in visual arts and music. Cocodrills, Jesse Perez, Nitin and more will set the mood with select DJs sets. Explore multiple rooms converted by artists and curated by Superchief Gallery and Juxtapoz Magazine.

When: Saturday, July 6, 5 p.m.- Sunday, July 7, 5 a.m.

Where: Wynwood Factory, 55 N.E. 24th St.

Admission: $10 (General Admission (First Release); $20 (General Admission (Second Release).

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.