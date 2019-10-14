3 events worth checking out in Miami this week

From a cooking class to tango dance class, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Miami Thermomix® Cooking Class 'All about Squash'

Join us in the splendid Cosentino® Showroom for a fun cooking class where you will meet our TM6 and get inspired with delicious squash recipes while enjoying our dishes served in beautiful Degrenne® tableware.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Cosentino City Miami, 3898 Biscayne Blvd.

Admission: Free

Barter Comedy Night

Barter Comedy Night in Wynwood offers open bar for the ladies during showtime. The stage room offers reserved seating, drinks and dining options where you can laugh it up with a rotating variety show of working stand up comedians from Miami, N.Y., L.A. and beyond.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Admission: Free

Milonga Lola

Milonga Lola is a place where you can learn how to dance the passionate tango, dance tango and experience watching others dance. Milonga Lola offers an elegant atmosphere, surrounded by Art expositions renewed monthly by our sponsor, The Miami Hispanic Arts Cultural Center. First is the free dance class, and then you can slide right into the dance floor and let the the more experienced Milongueros lead you to dance your first tango.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Where: Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 S.W. Fifth Ave.

Admission: $20

