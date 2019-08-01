3 totally free events to enjoy in Miami this week

There's always plenty to do in Miami, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From a public art tour to a fun run, here are three fun things to do around town to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars.

Miami Design District Public Art Tours

From the event description:

Spend your Saturday on this free guided tour of the Design District's world-renowned public art. Art critic, journalist and educator Margery Gordon leads two tours a month that showcase selected public artworks along distinctive routes.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Palm Court, 140 N.E. 39th St., (In Front of the Fly's Eye Dome)

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Donuts and DJs x Woodside Miami

From the event description:

The craze over Chef Bjorn Delacruz's famous gold covered doughnuts began five years ago at a party in Brooklyn. Now, he's here in Miami continuing the party at Woodside with complimentary doughnuts for everyone.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 4, 2 a.m.

Where: Woodside, 8 W. Flagler St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fun Run Miami - Beast Boot Camp - August 2019

From the event description:

Health enthusiasts: This free wellness event is for you! Join the Beast Boot Camp and face your fitness challenges among likeminded people. The 45-minute workout includes a one mile run and a question and answer session with the trainer.

When: Sunday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: The Hideout Café by Team Vinchay, 425 N.E. 22nd St., #203

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

