3 ways to enjoy your week in Miami

From a health and wellness meet to a holiday bar crawl, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Miami Vibes Health & Wellness Meet

You're invited to catch the wellness wave this Saturday at Miami Ironside. Start off your morning with a bootcamp and yoga session. Stick around for cooking demos led by Wok Star, Eleanor HOh, Chef Yasmin and Chef Sol and check out offerings from health and wellness vendors.

When: Saturday, June 29, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Miami Ironside, 7610 N.E. Fourth Court

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BCDI-Miami's Literacy and Wellness Event

Gather the family for the Annual Literacy and Wellness event hosted by BCDI-Miami this Saturday. At this family-friendly event, you can participate in activities ranging from book readings to cooking demos to face painting.

When: Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Armbrister Park, 4000 Grand Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Red, White, & Blue Bar Crawl - Wynwood

Get in the Fourth of July spirit with the second annual "Red, White, & Blue Bar Crawl" in Wynwood. Join hundreds of revelers and enjoy six free drinks, drink specials, giveaways and more. No cover required. Participating venues include SHOTs Miami, El Patio, Centro, Butcher Barter and more.

When: Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m.- Sunday, June 30, 12 a.m.

Where: SHOTS Miami, 311 N.W. 23rd St.

Admission: Free (Military Personnel & Vets); $15 (Early Bird Group Tickets (4 or more)). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

