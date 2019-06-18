3 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

From a celebration of International Yoga Day to a Pride music festival and block party, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Wynwood Pride 2019 Music Festival & Pride Block Party

From the event description:

The local community will celebrate the full spectrum of diversity in the center of Miami's Wynwood Arts District, benefiting three of our nonprofit partners in the fields of youth, health and justice. The weekend's festivities will include a three-day live concert series, drag shows with local and international icons, lips-syncing battles, late-night DJs, non-profit community village, family-oriented programming, art & lifestyle vendors, cocktails, an immersive food hall and more.



When: Friday, June 21, 4 p.m.- Sunday, June 23, 10 p.m.

Where: The Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free (Three-Day General Admission); $39 (One-day VIP Access - Friday or Saturday)

Sundown Fest

From the event description:

Celebrating the first day of summer.

When: Friday, June 21, 6 p.m.- Saturday-June 22, 12:30 a.m.

Where: The Spot Wynwood, 3201 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: $5 (Early Bird); $10 (Student); $20 (General Admission)

Family Yoga at The Citadel

From the event description:

Join us on International Yoga Day for The Citadel's Family Sunset Yoga on the Roof. Presented by Miami's Kids Yoga Flow.

When: Friday, June 21, 7-8 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

