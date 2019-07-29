4 events to check out in Miami this week

From a coding workshop to a live comedy show, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

What is JavaScript?

Beginner and tech aficionados: this Intro to JavaScript course is calling you! Give your career a boost with this Wyncode Academy workshop. We will explain exactly what coding is, why everyone should learn to code, and what you can build with those skills.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Wyncode Academy, 549 N.W. 28th St.

Admission: $15 (General Admission - Regular)

Beats & Eats

Calling all DJs and producers! Head to Wood Tavern and meet other creatives who keep Miami's music scene hopping. Join us for a DJ discussion, open turntables, eats, giveaways and more.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Wood Tavern, 2531 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

TO WRITE MIAMI: A Reading With Les Standiford

If you appreciate good storytelling, attend "A Reading With Les Standiford." To Write Miami is a series of eight readings that explore the city's fascinating relationship with literature. The series demonstrates how writers pay homage to Miami and how, in turn, Miami feeds their creativity.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Soya & Pomodoro, 120 N.E. First St.

Admission: Free

Barter Comedy Night

Ladies: Enjoy an adventurous Wednesday night out half off selected drinks showtime. The stage room at Barter offers reserved seating, drinks and dining options where you can laugh it up with a rotating variety show featuring stand up comedians from Los Angeles, Miami, New York and more.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Admission: Free (with RSVP; arrive by 9 p.m.)

