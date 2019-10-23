4 fun fall-themed events this week in Miami

Looking to mix things up this week? From Halloween game night to a haunted house and costume party, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Dab Day: Halloween Game Night

Get ready for a spooky night in Wynwood. Ticket includes all-you-can-game privileges in a facility offering haunted laser tag, Spin Zone bumper cars and more. Check out a booth decorating contest featuring your favorite companies and vendors.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 6-11:30 p.m.

Where: FunDimension, 2129 N.W. First Court

Admission: $42 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival

This family-friendly festival is back at Peacock Park and more wonderFALL than ever. It features Instagram-worthy activities including a patch with 2,500 pumpkins. Look out for carnival rides, a cornstalk maze and a dress-your-own scarecrow village.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road

Admission: $20

Bad 'N' Boozy Day Party | Saturday, October 26th

The Link Up invites you to our annual Be Bad 'n' Boozy party this Saturday. Come dressed to impress and get ready to mingle. Open to adults 21 and over.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-9 p.m.

Where: Wynwood Factory, 55 N.E. 24th St.

Admission: $10-$50

Costume Party

Whether you are ghoulish, glam or wear a mask, dress up and join our party, that's all we ask! This event includes haunted house, a live DJ a costume party and contest and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Mady's Dance Factory, 7300 N.E. Fourth Court

Admission: $10-$30

