4 ways to enjoy your week in Miami

From a sustainability fundraiser to a workout bootcamp, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

AfroGanica: Fashion + Culture + Eco Education Fundraiser

From the event description:

Come out Wednesday for AfroGanica and help us raise awareness of sustainability within the Afro-Latino communities. This fashion showcase features local and international swimwear and resort wear, eco-friendly vendors, a clothing swap and live music.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 N.E. 59th Terrace

Admission: Free ($10 Donation Required)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live Rooftop Sessions Concert

From the event description:

Escape to the world of alt-country with Edan Archer who cites Tom Petty among her musical influences, notes americansongerwriter.com. This new weekly music series is curated by Chad Bernstein, one of South Florida's premier Latin, jazz and funk artists.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Midtown Moves: Bootcamp with Starr Hawkins

From the event description:

Bring your mat to this free bootcamp with local instructor Starr Hawkins. She'll bring killer motivation while vibrant beats keep you inspired during this workout.

When: Thursday, July 18, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Midtown Miami, 3401 N. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beats, Bass & Tacos withCraze & Guests

From the event description:

Join us for another night of beats, bass and tacos this Thursday. Hosted by DJ CRAZE, this 21-and-over event includes guest sets from Haviken Hayes, SomeJerk and MadSavvy.

When: Thursday, July 18, 9 p.m.-Friday, July 19, 3 a.m.

Where: Coyo Taco, 2300 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

