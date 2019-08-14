4 ways to enjoy your week in Miami

From a jam band's acoustic tour to DJ sets at Wynwood Factory, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Live at The Citadel featuring Perpetual Groove

Perpetual Groove makes a stop this Wednesday at the Citadel. Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, this jam band will perform songs from its new self titled album, which includes tracks like "Spirit Bear" and "Upswing."

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

+58 ART

Calling all art aficionados! Check out +58 Art, a showcase of works by Venezuelan artists from all over the world. Discover how current events have shaped these artists' creativity and expression.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Canvas Miami Gallery, 3050 Biscayne Blvd.

Admission: Free

Chee + Craze (Barter Wynwood)

Called a dubstep and halftime prodigy, CHEE brings his unique hybrid sound to Barter Wynwood this Friday. In 2017, the South African DJ released the "Eddy Morphine LP," which incorporates funk and disco elements, reports youredm.com.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Aug. 17 4 a.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace, Miami, FL 33127

Admission: $17-$20. More ticket options available.

Ethics featuring Secondcity & Cocodrills

This Friday, get your groove on to DJ sets from Ethics, Secondcity and Cocodrills. During the last few years, Secondcity has played at major festivals like Glastonbury, Reading & Leads, SX4 and more, reports residentadvisor.net.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 11 p.m.-Saturday, Aug. 17, 5 a.m.

Where: Wynwood Factory, 55 N.E. 24th St.

Admission: Free (Before 12:30 a.m.)

