4 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

From a photography appreciation night to a fun fair, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

The S.N.A.P. III

Get ready to S.N.A.P. (Shop, Network & Appreciate Photography) this Saturday. Mingle with artists, browse items from vendors, and enjoy good food at the Arts at the Elks. This event, which started as a free-for-all photoshoot, has evolved into a live show with experienced models and photographers who come together to create magic for the camera.

When: Saturday, June 29, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Arts at the Elks, 4949 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art Wars

Another option for Saturday is this monthly art tournament showcasing the talents of visual artists, musicians and more. Musical artists take the stage and set the vibes for the night while browsing jewelry collections and enjoying good food from local vendors.

When: Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m.- Sunday, June 30, 2 a.m.

Where: 3201 NW 7th Ave Cir, 3201 N.W. 7th Avenue Circle

Admission: $10 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fitbit Local Sweat and Stretch

Bring a yoga mat, grab some friends and head to the Citadel for a Sunday sweat session. Fitbit Local Ambassadors Sean Garner and Amanda Christodoulou will guide you through a fun, all-levels workout. Stick around after the workout to find out which lucky attendee wins a Fitbit device.

When: Sunday, June 30, 10-11 a.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fundimension FUN FAIR

Sign up for this fun fair and get a free beer. This event on Sunday features fun activities like wall climbing, face painting and a bungy dome. You'll also get to sample food from local trucks while enjoying live music.

When: Sunday, June 30, 1-8 p.m.

Where: Fun Dimension, 2129 NW 1st Ct, 2129 N.W. First Court

Admission: Free Beer with RSVP; $25 (One Hour of Play + Two Beers). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

