5 events to check out in Miami this week

From a roundtable for entrepreneurs to a fashion show, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Wyncode's Entrepreneurs Roundtable

From the event description:

Calling aspiring entrepreneurs! At this round table, Wyncode graduate and Fusion RL's CEO, Alex Mckeown, shares insights into an entrepreneur's journey. He'll discuss how to overcome common roadblocks for many entrepreneurs, including limited or no access to a top tech team and other resources.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wyncode Academy, 2650 N.W. Fifth Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Senior Sluggers Field Trip to Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins

From the event description:

Senior Marlin fans: This free field trip is for you. Watch your favorite baseball team take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Meet the bus at Miami Lakes Optimist Park. Open to residents 65 years years and up.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 11:45 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Survival X Crown Royal Fashion Show

From the event description:

Fashionistas: Check out the latest in street wear and libations at this pop-up event. Enjoy a fashion show while sipping on samples of Crown Royal Regal Apple. In partnership with Miami-rescue mission, organizers also seek a platform to help the homeless community.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Sept. 14 12 a.m.

Where: Artgalori Artist Studio & Private Gallery, 164 N.W. 20th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Adana Twins by Link Miami Rebels

From the event description:

The Adana Twins, straight outta Hamburg City, will get your heart pumping this Friday with thunderous rolling drum beats. With early hits like "Everyday," the duo's career took off in 2012, and since then it has manned decks at venues from Ibiza to New York to Brazil, reports last.fm

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 11 p.m.- Saturday, Sept. 14, 7 a.m.

Where: Floyd Miami, 34 N.E. 11th St., Suite B

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ethics featuring Nathan Barato & Dela

From the event description:

Don't miss DJs Nathan Barato and Dela this Friday. Toronto-born Barato has been dubbed "one of the most playable producers in dance music," according to residentadvisor.net. Meanwhile, count on Dela to bring Mindshake record's brand of Spanish techno to the dance floor.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 11 p.m.-Saturday, Sept. 14, 5 a.m.

Where: Wynwood Factory, 55 N.E. 24th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

