5 events to check out in Miami this week

From a public art tour to a R&B live showcase, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Miami Design District Public Art Tours

Check out this free guided tour of the neighborhood's world-renowned public art. Art critic, journalist and educator Margery Gordon leads two tours a month that showcase selected public artworks and architectural highlights along distinctive routes.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Palm Court, 140 N.E. 39th St. (In Front of the Fly's Eye Dome)

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Talks: Olga Viso

Join Locust Projects and Oolite Arts for a conversation with independent curator Olga Viso. She's well known for her scholarship in contemporary Latin American art and a visiting scholar at the Smithsonian.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 N.E. 59th Terrace

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Inside NÖIRE

Event professionals and vendors: Get a sneak peek at Noire, Miami's latest event space. This art lounge aims to expose locals to the art, culture and music of the Afro-Diaspora, according to its website.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 1-3 p.m.

Where: NÖIRE, 5930 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ate O' Ate Dance Party

Calling all millennial creatives! We'll see you on the dance floor this Thursday. Groove all night to DJ sets by Paperwater, Coffintexts and Radio James.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 10 p.m.-Friday, Sept. 20, 2 a.m.

Where: Coyo Taco, 2300 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Emotionally Unavailable R&B Showcase

Still carrying a torch for your ex? Not ready to kiss your hot girl summer goodbye? Check out this Friday night R&B showcase dedicated to those emotionally unavailable. Look out for performances from Hadar Adora, Ledoux and the Broken, Marlounsly and more.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Sept. 21, 12 a.m.

Where: Gramps, 176 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

