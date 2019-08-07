5 events worth checking out in Miami this week

From a happy hour to a Caribbean dance party, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Friday Like a Boss with J Wakefield Brewing

From the event description:

Don't miss this happy hour this Friday. We've got El Jefe beers, yummy barbecue eats and live music. J Wakefield Brewing will be in the house and taking over the taps at Novotel Miami Brickell.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Novotel Miami Brickell, 1500 S.W. First Ave.

Admission: Free

Paint Me Miami Opening Reception and Award Ceremony

From the event description:

Calling all art aficionados! You're invited to the city's annual Paint Me Miami juried painting competition. The event features an opening reception and awards ceremony. Sip on cocktails while enjoying live music from Eddy Balzola & Yoel Del Sol.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 N.W. 32nd St.

Admission: Free

The Link Up | Music-Art-Drinks

From the event description:

A link-up is when two or more people or things connect. So, get ready to link up this Friday at Barter Wynwood. Score deals on bites like to tostones and empanadas while supporting local artists and vendors.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Aug. 10 2 a.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Admission: Free (The Link ~Up Free RSVP); $10 (The Link Up General Admission)

Caribbean City

From the event description:

Get down with a blend of calypso and soul music on Friday at this Caribbean City. It's dancehall against soca with beats provided DJs Fergie and Miami Dream.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m.-Saturday, Aug. 10, 3 a.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Admission: Free (Until 12 a.m.)

#GoodVibesMiami

From the event description:

Come hold a vibe with us this Friday in Wynwood in the under the Miami skies.Hosted by LLCoolBlaze, this event features music from Dutty Dex, Blink da Link, 3Kings and Sachi Sounds. Hookahs & food are available.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Aug. 10, 3 a.m.

Where: 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free

