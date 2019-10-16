5 events worth checking out in Miami this week

From a Waldo-themed bar crawl to a speed dating event, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

5th Annual 'WHERE'S WALDO?' The Ultimate Wynwood Bar Crawl

The 5th Annual "Where's Waldo?" Bar Crawl is back this Friday. Get your striped shirt, bobble hat and glasses ready. RSVP for info on participating bars.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: 255 NW 27th Terrace

Admission: Free (Early Bird RSVP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Conception Art Show

Calling art enthusiasts! At this "pop-up" event, check out works from 35 local artists while enjoying complimentary beer and live music. Take home some artistic eye candy without a gallery commission.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Yard 8 Midtown, 2901 N.E. First Ave.

Admission: $22 (Early Bird Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

South Florida Seafood Festival 2019

Set in Miami's historic Marine Stadium, this seafood festival bring together more than 25 gourmet culinary partners. Try dishes ranging from paella to lobster rolls, groove to Caribbean beats and make your own cocktail. Kid-friendly activities include a giant pirate slide.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.- Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Admission: $14 (General Admission); $22 (Two Pack GA - $11 per person, free for kids); $59 (Open Bar + GA Entry - Stella Artois Beach Club)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Miami-Dade Post-Purchase Workshop

Congratulations to all new homeowners! Your journey continues at this post-purchase workshop. During this four-hour class, we cover budgets and money management, home maintenance and tips for avoiding foreclosure.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-5 p.m.

Where: NHSSF Miami-Dade, 300 N.W. 12th Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Speed Dating in Miami | Who Do You Relish? | Sunday Singles Event

Seeking an alternative to online dating? Try our speed dating events and find someone who relishes your favorite activities. No name-tags. No over-the-top party trimmings. Meet potential mates for fun, flirty six-minute conversations and receive your matches within 24 hours.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Wine Vault, 3201 N. Miami Ave., #105

Admission: $29.95

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

