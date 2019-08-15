5 totally free events to enjoy in Miami this week

There's always plenty to do in Miami, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that won't break the bank, we've got five solid options that won't cost you a dime, from back-to-school networking to a local brewery's anniversary bash.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

TFA Network Miami: Celebrating Teacher Leadership, Back to School Style

From the event description:

Calling all Teach For America Corps members, alums and stakeholders! Join us Friday for networking and fun times at Gramps in Wynwood. The first 50 attendees receive a free back-to-school gift bag.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Gramps, 176 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: Free (Drink Ticket with RSVP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

+58 ART

From the event description:

Art aficionados: Check out +58 Art, a showcase of works by Venezuelan artists from all over the world. Discover how current events have shaped the creativity and expression of these artists.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Canvas Miami Gallery, 3050 Biscayne Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ethics featuring Secondcity & Cocodrills

From the event description:

This Friday, get your groove on to DJ sets from Ethics, Secondcity and Cocodrills. During the last few years, Secondcity has played at major festivals like Glastonbury, Reading & Leads, SX4 and more, reports residentadvisor.net.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 11 p.m.- Saturday, Aug. 17, 5 a.m.

Where: Wynwood Factory, 55 N.E. 24th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Underline Free Yoga Chakra Series: The Third Eye Session

From the event description:

Find your center with fellow yogis this Saturday at the Brickell City Centre Rooftop. In this session, Anny Noratto offers an overview of Third Eye, also known as the sixth chakra. It's center of intuition and foresight.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 9:30-11 a.m.

Where: Brickell City Centre Rooftop, Level 4, Block C, above La Centrale, 701 S. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Veza Sur Two Year Cumpleaños

From the event description:

Veza Sur is turning two years old. To thank you, our Miami Familia, we're throwing una Super Pachanga. Join us for live music, La Super Pachanga beer and a few surprises.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 12 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 18 2 a.m.

Where: VEZA SUR Brewing Co., 55 N.W. 25th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline