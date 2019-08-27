5 ways to enjoy your week in Miami

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From networking with New Times Readers to a Nick County album release party, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

New Times' Sips N Selfies at Sala'o

From the event description:

New Times readers, unite this Wednesday. Check out a cool new Cuban bar while sipping on cocktails, sampling small bites and mingling with likeminded Miamians.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescadería, 1642 S.W. Eighth St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedy Night with Hennessy Williams at 'The Spot'

From the event description:

CTickle your funny bone this Thursday with Hennessy Williams. Expect the standup comedian and actor to draw inspiration from his own life, including a humorous look at 1989—the year he came into this world, the cold war ended, and Nintendo sold the "Gameboy" in Japan.

When: Thursday, Aug. 29, 8-10 p.m.

Where: 3201 NW 7th Ave Cir, 3201 N.W. 7th Avenue Circle

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fitbit Local Sweat and Stretch

From the event description:

Get ready to sweat with Fitbit local ambassadors, Sean Garner and Amanda Christodoulou. Boost your metabolism and strength Friday at this fun, all-levels sweat sesh. Stay hydrated with complimentary ZICO coconut water.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jaguar Lab with Chef Eduardo Lara

From the event description:

Calling all foodies! Join Chef Oscar and special guest Eduardo Lara for another edition of Jaquar Lab. Expect Lara to showcase his passion for cooking with dishes that proudly display his Mexican roots.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen, 3067 Grand Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nick County & The Rainbow Smoke Album Release!

From the event description:

Come out and celebrate at this release party for tropical cowboy Nick County at Gramps. Presented by Public Works, this event also features The Rainbow Smoke out with a single "If You Still Love Me," described as half Fleetwood Mac half Tom Petty, with a dash of Waylon Jennings and a splash of Dire Straits.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m.-Saturday, Aug. 31, 2 a.m.

Where: Gramps, 176 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

