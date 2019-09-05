5 ways to enjoy your week in Miami

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a community dialogue on race to a jazz concert, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Unity360 Race In Retrospect Community Dialogue Workshop

Deep dive into racism in South Florida at this community dialogue on race. Paul Ortiz, author of An African-American and LatinX History of the United States, will discuss how African Americans, LatinX and Haitians have inspired each other with their struggles and activism against imperialism and white supremacy.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: St Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 McFarlane Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Miami Design District Public Art Tours

Calling art aficionados! Join this free guided tour of the neighborhood's world-renowned public art. Art critic, journalist and educator Margery Gordon leads two tours a month that showcase selected artworks and architectural highlights along distinctive routes.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Palm Court, 140 N.E. 39th St., (In Front of the Fly's Eye Dome)

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vive Miami Fest

Reggaeton fans, Vive Miami Fest invites you to experience more than 20 artists belonging to this urban category. Performers include Zion & Lennox, Jowell & Randy, Alex Sensation and many more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 N.W. 23rd St.

Admission: $50 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Miami Next Made in Russia Event Saturday September 7 Dinner Party at The Deck

Don't miss the chance to party like a Russian at this sunset dinner. Expect cocktails, a fashion show and Russian and European music by DJs Indigo and saxophonist Vitysaxohouse with Merry Am providing vocals.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 8 3 a.m.

Where: The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Midnight Hour: Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge

If you appreciate a good jazz set, don't miss The Midnight Hour. Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest and producer Adrian Younge have created a jazz rhythm and orchestral ensemble described as "an ode to the cultural sophistication that the Harlem Renaissance established for its people."

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 8-Sunday, Sept. 8, 11:59 p.m.

Where: Gramps, 176 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

