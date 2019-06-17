5 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From an Aussie DJ's live show to a rooftop party, here are the best options to help you get social around town.

Nina Las Vegas by Deadcenter

Don't miss the first and last performance of the Aussie DJ, radio host and music producer this Tuesday at the Electric Pickle. Nina Las Vegas, who has own label NLV, has been a force on the international dance music scene. "From the Bronx born-and-raised Cardi B to rising Korean-American sensation Yaeji and Glasglow's Nightwave, she's got an impressive mix of tunes," reports nesthq.com.

When: Tuesday, June 18, 10 p.m.- Wednesday, June 19, 5 a.m.

Where: Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free (ladies free before midnight); $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live rooftop sessions featuring Sherrine Mostin

Music lovers: join some of Miami's top jazz, Latin and funk artists at the Citadel. This Wednesday's live rooftop session features Sherrine Mostin as part of a new music series curated by South Florida musician Chad Bernstein.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Christmas in June' LoKal's Anniversary Party

Join us for a family-friendly event celebrating our 7.5 years in business. Enjoy a free beer, a tropical ambiance and dishes featured on the special anniversary menu.

When: Thursday, June 20, 6-10 p.m.

Where: LoKal, 3190 Commodore Plaza

Admission: RSVP for complimentary beer and 10 percent off your bill

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Out in Tech Miami — Launch Event

Calling LGBTQ+ folks, techies and allies. Out in Tech is finally launching in Miami this Thursday. Bring friends for a fun night of networking with 150 industry professionals. Complimentary drinks and snacks will be available.

When: Thursday, June 20, 6-9 p.m.

Where: TheVentureCity, 2234 S.W. Eighth St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

New Times Best of Miami Party

Get ready to be entertained this Thursday at New Times Best of Miami Party. Jugglers, stilt walkers and acrobats will fill Jungle Plaza in the Design District. One ticket includes complimentary cocktails and unlimited bites from participating vendors like Kae Sushi, Shokudo, STK South Beach and Mr. and Mrs. Buns.

When: Thursday, June 20, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Jungle Plaza, 3801 N.E. First Ave.

Admission: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

