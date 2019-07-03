5 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

From a Fourth of July party to an art tour, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of events where you can mingle, celebrate and even contribute to a good cause.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

BassLine Miami 3 Year Anniversary

From the event description:

Celebrate BassLine's third anniversary this Friday at Better Days. Get your heart pumping with tunes supplied by special guests DJ Earl, Stereotype, KaraKter, Knockers, SomeJerk and more. No cover required. Open to adults 21 and over.

When: Friday, July 5, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 6, 4 a.m.

Where: Better Days, 75 S.E. Sixth St., #UNIT 103W

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Day La Soul | 90s-2000s Day Party!

From the event description:

Don't miss Day La Soul's monthly throwback party. Head to the Oasis for live sets mixing hip-hop, reggae and R&B, and get ready to let loose with other young professionals on Saturday.

When: Saturday, July 6, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Oasis at Magic City Innovation District, 360 N.E. 62nd St.

Admission: $15 (General Admission); $80 (Hightop VIP Table Service for 4). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Miami Design District Public Art Tours

From the event description:

Spend your Saturday on this free guided tour of the Design District's world-renowned public art. Art critic, journalist and educator Margery Gordon leads two tours a month that showcase selected public artworks along distinctive routes. It's presented by the Miami Design District in partnership with Arts Encounters.

When: Saturday, July 6, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: First Floor of Palm Court, 140 N.E. 39th St., (In Front of the Fly's Eye Dome)

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art Department & Durante

From the event description:

Vibe Magazine ranked this duo as the number two DJs/producers in the world, reports residentadvisor.net. Featured in The Guardian, Rolling Stone and Vogue, Art Department & Durante bring its brand of underground music to 100 events each year. Gather your besties and be prepared to dance the night away this Saturday at Club Space Miami.

When: Saturday, July 6, 11- Sunday, July 7, 4 p.m.

Where: Club Space Miami , 34 N.E. 11th St., Terrace

Admission: $10 (First Release - Entry Before 1 a.m.); More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Los Amigos Invisibles, Caramelos de Cianauro & More

From the event description:

Score tickets while you can to this benefit for Venezuela featuring Caramelos De Cinauro, Los Amigos Invisibles, David Rondon and more. Organizers have partnered with two groups—Accion Humanitaria por Venezuela and Heroes del +58—to raise awareness and funds for those affected by Venezuela's humanitarian crisis. Hand-picked vendors will be offering food, drinks and arts and crafts.

When: Sunday, July 7, 12 p.m.- Monday, July 8, 12 a.m.

Where: Wynwood Factor, 55 N.E. 24th St.

Admission: $30 (General Admission (Second Release); $40 (General Admission (Final Release).

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline