5 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

Looking for something to do this week? From an eco-friendly food truck festival to a Caribbean pool party, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Saturdays at GROWynwood



Recharge this Saturday with family, friends and furry companions. We've got music, food trucks with vegan options and a garnish garden. Enjoy specialty cocktails and beers from Cerveza Patagonia.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 12 p.m.

Where: GROWynwood, 2700 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Scram Jones live at Racket

Don't miss a live performance with Grammy-nominated producer and DJ, Scram Jones.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 p.m.

Where: Racket, 150 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: Free

Hawaiian Barbecue Brunch

Hawaiian executive chef Curtis Rhodes has crafted a menu of dishes inspired by his homeland. Enjoy a Polynesian fire show and specials on rum cocktails and slushies.

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 1-4 p.m.

Where: 5808 NE 4th Ct, 5808 N.E. Fourth Court

Admission: Free

Big Phat Fish, pool party edition

Join us as we toast to the end of summer with bikinis, bottles and poolside dancing. Your favorite DJs will be spinning soca, reggae, Afrobeat and dancehall tunes.

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 3-10 p.m.

Where: The Oasis at Magic City Innovation District, 363 N.E. 61st St.

Admission: $25

Open mat session

There will be music, a full bar, fresh food, amazing products and the best Jiu Jitsu matches.

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 4-11 p.m.

Where: 3632 N.W. 25th Ave.

Admission: $20-$25

